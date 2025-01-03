Annual fireworks display returns to Mariner Park

On Tuesday night, the 7th annual New Year’s fireworks display lit up the skies over Mariner Park, on the Homer Spit. Organizer Aaron Weiser said the tradition started as a small gathering with friends and family but ended up attracting hundreds of onlookers.

“I think it was 750 cars on the Spit showed up. Since the start, it's just been people chipping in, and then I use the money to buy fireworks and light them off at 8 p.m.,” Weiser said.

Weiser said the show has become an annual event visible from across town, including from South Peninsula Hospital’s long-term care facility and the hillside overlooking Homer.

He said it’s not purely a visual show.

“We actually sync it to a live radio music soundtrack that plays on KWVV 104.9 FM, and so the fireworks show starts exactly at 8 p.m., and coincides with that radio music soundtrack,” Weiser said.

The Homer Police Department coordinated parking along the Homer Spit Road while volunteers directed around 200 cars into the parking lot at Mariner Park. Weiser said parking in that lot will provide the best viewing experience. But there are other options, like at Kevin Bell Arena, further down the road.