Christmas tree cutting allowed on state lands

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:03 AM AKST
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL

Lower Kenai Peninsula residents can cut down their own Christmas trees this holiday season. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has designated several areas near Homer for tree harvesting, including sites along East End Road and the Old Sterling Highway.

Residents can harvest one tree per household, with a maximum height of 15 feet. However, cutting is not allowed on private property, Alaska Native lands, state parks, or Department of Transportation rights-of-way.

You can find nearby harvest areas on the Department of Natural Resources website.
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
