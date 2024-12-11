Christmas tree cutting allowed on state lands
Lower Kenai Peninsula residents can cut down their own Christmas trees this holiday season. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has designated several areas near Homer for tree harvesting, including sites along East End Road and the Old Sterling Highway.
Residents can harvest one tree per household, with a maximum height of 15 feet. However, cutting is not allowed on private property, Alaska Native lands, state parks, or Department of Transportation rights-of-way.
You can find nearby harvest areas on the Department of Natural Resources website.