Seward man convicted of felonies related to child sexual abuse material

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published November 27, 2024 at 5:11 PM AKST
The Seward Police Department, Seward Court and Seward City Hall on April 16, 2024.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The Seward Police Department, Seward Court and Seward City Hall on April 16, 2024.

A Seward jury convicted a man earlier this month on four felony counts related to possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

The Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is part of a national network of law enforcement officers that respond to internet crimes against children, received a report that 63-year-old Douglas Maliski of Seward had distributed materials that depicted child exploitation back in 2020. That’s according to a Department of Law press release.

Investigators later found that Maliski had saved and distributed a video showing child exploitation, along with additional videos Maliski had saved to his cell phone from 2019.

The court scheduled Maliski’s sentencing for March 21 next year, where he could face up to 51 years in prison.

Contact local police or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline to report child exploitation.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep
