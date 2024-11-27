Seward man convicted of felonies related to child sexual abuse material

A Seward jury convicted a man earlier this month on four felony counts related to possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

The Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is part of a national network of law enforcement officers that respond to internet crimes against children, received a report that 63-year-old Douglas Maliski of Seward had distributed materials that depicted child exploitation back in 2020. That’s according to a Department of Law press release.

Investigators later found that Maliski had saved and distributed a video showing child exploitation, along with additional videos Maliski had saved to his cell phone from 2019.

The court scheduled Maliski’s sentencing for March 21 next year, where he could face up to 51 years in prison.