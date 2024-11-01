Freedom House expands to Homer, offering new sober living option

Freedom House, a faith-based recovery organization based in Soldotna, is opening a home in Homer. The three-bedroom house, near the Christian Community Church on Bartlett Street, will provide structured support for men transitioning out of treatment, addressing the lack of local sober housing options.

Freedom House currently operates both a men's and a women's house in Soldotna. The new location in Homer will offer four to five beds for residents.

Jennifer Waller is the founder and director of Freedom House. After around 10 years of struggling with addiction, Waller saw the need for supportive recovery housing after treatment and established Freedom House to offer that structure. She recognized that many individuals leaving treatment can lack stable housing, which can leave them vulnerable to old habits and relationships.

“I would see them come back, within a month or within a few weeks. And I had asked the same question, ‘Well, what happened? Why are you back here?’ And it was kind of always the same answer. ‘I had nowhere to go when I got out, I went to the same place I came from,” Waller said.

Waller said they will partner with local resources, including Set Free Alaska, a treatment center that provides trauma-informed support for substance use disorder and mental health.

She said the new facility will be next to Set Free’s outpatient program and will accept graduates from their program.

“They can move into Homer Freedom House and literally do their follow-up outpatient treatment in the same parking lot, which just complements the recovery process so much,” Waller said.

But the home is not only for those graduates. Waller said there are a few requirements for residents at the Homer Freedom House, including urine analysis, but anyone can apply.

“They've got to be clean and sober. They have to pass a UA and breathalyzer on move-in day, and then they can't be on any, basically, controlled substance prescription,” Waller said.

While residents don’t have to be Christian to live at Freedom House, they are required to participate in activities rooted in the program’s Christian framework, including Bible study. Waller said applicants must agree to a "faith statement" as part of the application process, acknowledging the Christian-based practices they’ll engage in as residents.

Along with signing a faith statement, Waller said residents pay $350 to live at the residence and are required to get a job or prove they are looking within 30 days of moving in. She said Freedom House will partner with local organizations to help residents get help funding their first month.

She said the goal is to help residents reach a full year of sobriety, which Waller said is key to lasting success. Residents will be encouraged to set routines, find work and connect with the community.

Waller said Freedom House can operate the home for one year, but will need ongoing donations from the community to keep it going.

Jaclyn Rainwater is the board president for Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, a local nonprofit that supports recovery from substance use disorder. She said Freedom House will be a good resource for the community.

“Sober living has been an aspect that our community has been missing. So to have that part of the continuum of care here now is very exciting,” Rainwater said.

While the new facility in Homer is geared toward men seeking support in maintaining their sobriety, Rainwater said there are also resources available on the Lower Kenai Peninsula for people to get recovery support and housing. Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is an option for those seeking “sober support.”

“Mostly we're here to normalize sobriety and show that you have a whole support system out there, and getting you connected to the people that are going to help you stay clean and sober,” Rainwater said.