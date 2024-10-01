Unofficial election results suggest failed $38.5 million hospital bond

This is a developing story and will be updated

Unofficial results are in for this year's local elections. Most elections are uncontested this year, but the City of Homer will have a new mayor this year. Voters in the South Kenai Peninsula Hospital Service Area are also considering a $38.5 million bond to go towards hospital improvements and property acquisition.

The borough still has more than 1000 absentee and questioned ballots to count before certifying its elections.

Preliminary voter turnout for the entire borough is at 13.69%.

The following results were updated on Oct. 1 at 8:48 p.m.

Homer Mayor and City Council

Two candidates are running for mayor in Homer. Mayor Ken Castner is not running for reelection this year. Early results put Homer City Council member Rachel Lord ahead of Jim Anderson with 52.1% of the vote. Anderson is behind by 51 votes. Council members Donna Aderhold and Shelly Erickson are running unopposed. This will be Aderhold’s fourth term in office and Erickson’s second term.

Seward City Council

In Seward, four candidates are running for two open seats on the city council. With 537 votes reported, newcomer Casie Warner takes a narrow lead with 34.6%, or 186 votes. Incumbent John Osenga trails behind by about 5 points, or 28 votes. 10 votes separate Osenga from Mike Calhoon, another incumbent. John Howard lags behind with 8.4% of the vote

South Kenai Peninsula Hospital Service Area Ballot Proposition

With all precincts reporting, early unofficial results suggest that the $38.5 million bond for South Peninsula Hospital will fail, with 64% of voters against the bond. The funds would go towards building maintenance, purchasing three properties the hospital currently leases and expanding services.

Board of Education Kenai Seat

With all three Kenai precincts reporting, Sarah Douthit carries a sizable lead in the race for Kenai’s seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District school board. She and Jeanne Reveal, both political newcomers, are running to replace sitting board member Matt Morse.

Uncontested Races

There are three uncontested races for the borough assembly, as well as two of three board of education seats. Candidates for city council races in Kenai, Soldotna and Homer are also running unopposed. There are a handful of write-in votes for each position, but not enough to keep candidates from being elected.

Assembly District 9 — South Peninsula Seat

Willy Dunne will be re-elected to the Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly seat that represents the southern peninsula, including Anchor Point, Fritz Creek and Diamond Ridge. Current assembly member Mike Tupper did not run for another term. This will be Dunne’s third term on the assembly.

Assembly District 6 — East Peninsula

Cindy Ecklund will be reelected for a second term on the assembly. There are 32 unresolved write-in votes as well.

Assembly District 1 — Kalifornsky

Sitting Kenai City Council member James Baisden will fill the assembly’s Kalifornsky seat. He’ll replace Brent Hibbert, who’s held the seat for the last six years.

Board of Education District 8 — Homer

Tim Daugharty has been reelected to the Board of Education’s Homer seat for a second term.

Board of Education District 5 — Sterling/Funny River

Kelly Cizek will be reelected to the school board, filling the Sterling and Funny River seat. Cizek was elected last year after beating Beverly Romanin, who was appointed to the position in 2022 .

Kenai City Council

Deborah Sounart was reelected to the Kenai City Council. Kenai Peninsula Borough risk manager Sovala Kisena will also be elected to the council. Outgoing council member James Baisden will fill the Kalifornsky seat of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

Soldotna City Council

In Soldotna, incumbents Jordan Chilson and Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings are running unopposed for reelection to their respective seats. In Kenai, incumbent Deborah Sounart is running against newcomer Sovala Kisena.

What’s next

The borough will certify the election on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The City of Homer and Seward will certify results on Oct. 14. On the central peninsula, the City of Kenai will certify its results on Oct. 16. The City of Soldotna has not published when they will certify election results.

