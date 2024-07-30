Budget cuts force closure of Nine Star's Homer location

Nine Star, an organization with multiple locations in Alaska, provides education and employment opportunities to prevent homelessness. Rhapsody Soderbergh, a youth employment specialist at Nine Star’s Homer location, said that the organization focuses on assisting youth who are not in school and removing barriers to sustainable employment. She said hands-on work experience is important for folks seeking long-term employment.

“The internships that I've put in place and that I'm working with, the museum and the library offer the youth experiences in office skills and computer skills. It can set them up for hopefully a more sustainable career,” Soderbergh said.

Nine Star has offered programs such as General Education Development (GED) preparation, online school options, and workforce development initiatives. However, these programs might be discontinued due to significant budget cuts. Nine Star receives its funding from the state government, but its budget was reduced by over 20 percent from year to year. The center typically gets its funding from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services' Division of Public Assistance and the Department of Labor's Youth Services.

The funding changes were announced on July 1, giving Nine Star limited time to address the budget shortfalls. Shawn Williams, Nine Star’s Board Chair, said that the short notice significantly narrowed their options.

Soderbergh said the funding cuts mean Nine Star must find a way to continue its programs elsewhere.

“From my understanding, they decided to shut the doors for the Homer location. And make sure that they can keep focusing on sustaining their work services,” Soderbergh said.

The impending closure means that demand will shift to the Homer Job Center for assistance. Youth currently in the program will also lose local, face-to-face support.

Soderbergh has been coordinating with the Homer Job Center to ensure a smooth transition for participants. The center will offer similar employment support services, and the Kenai Peninsula College Kachemak Bay Campus will provide support for GEDs. The campus reopens on August 5.

Soderbergh said employers in the community can also play a role in supporting the affected youth by offering work experience opportunities.

“There's funding available through the government to offset the employer's costs while training a youth,” Soderbergh said.

More information about job opportunities can be found at local job centers.