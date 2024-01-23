© 2024 KBBI
Anchor Point man charged with weapon misconduct

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published January 23, 2024 at 5:05 PM AKST
Alaska State Troopers charged Barry Jay Teich with several offenses including one felony.

Last Saturday (Jan 20), Troopers received a call from a witness who reported seeing Teich shooting at a spruce hen from his vehicle in Anchor Point.

Troopers charged Teich with three counts involving weapon misconduct, along with one count of driving without a driver's license and another count of avoidance of an ignition interlock device (IID).

According to charging documents, Teich was issued summonses for each offense.

Teich is scheduled to be arraigned in Homer in February (Feb 7).
