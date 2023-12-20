© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michael Daniel announces campaign for state legislature

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published December 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM AKST
Michael Daniel announced his campaign for the House District 6 seat in the 2024 election.
Courtesy of Michael Daniel
Michael Daniel announced his campaign for the House District 6 seat in the 2024 election.

Homer Chamber of Commerce president Michael Daniel is running for the state legislature’s House District 6 seat in the upcoming election. The district covers the southern Kenai Peninsula and includes Homer, Seldovia, Port Graham, Kasilof and Ninilchik.

According to a press release from last week, Daniel is with Republican affiliation, but said, “When elected, my singular focus in the state house will be on meeting the unique needs of District 6 residents.”

In addition to leading the city’s chamber of commerce, Daniel also runs Anchor 907, a Homer business delivering a variety of support services to government agencies and corporations.

Daniel joins incumbent Rep. Sarah Vance in the race, who has been in office since 2019. Vance filed a letter of intent for candidacy earlier this year.

This is the only open state legislative seat for the southern peninsula for next year’s election. Candidates have until June first of next year to file for candidacy.
Tags
Local News Election 2024Kenai Peninsula News
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep