Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti reelected for third term on Homer city council

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM AKDT
Sabine Poux
/
KBBI
A canvas board meeting on Friday, Oct. 6, certified Homer's city council election.

Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti come out on top for Homer’s city council race after the citycertified its elections during a canvas board meeting earlier today.

Both members are entering their third term on city council. Lord took the lead with 681 votes, or 37%. Venuti trailed behind with 645 votes, or 35%. First time candidates Joni Wise and Dan Hasche had 21% and 6% of the vote, respectively.

A total of 1046 voters participated in this year's election, bringing voter turnout to 19%.

Official results will come out for Homer’s borough assembly seat when the borough certifies its elections this Tuesday.

Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsHomer City Council
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon.
