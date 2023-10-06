Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti reelected for third term on Homer city council

Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti come out on top for Homer’s city council race after the citycertified its elections during a canvas board meeting earlier today.

Both members are entering their third term on city council. Lord took the lead with 681 votes, or 37%. Venuti trailed behind with 645 votes, or 35%. First time candidates Joni Wise and Dan Hasche had 21% and 6% of the vote, respectively.

A total of 1046 voters participated in this year's election, bringing voter turnout to 19%.

Official results will come out for Homer’s borough assembly seat when the borough certifies its elections this Tuesday.

