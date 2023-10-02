Alaska SeaLife Center CEO stepping down after 11 years

After 20 years with the Alaska SeaLife Center, Tara Riemer is stepping down as president and CEO.

A press release last Friday announced that Riemer has served in this role for the past eleven years, and will remain until a new president is found.

Board chair Josie Hickel said that Riemer is the one who made the decision to leave the center.

“She's leaving under the best of possible terms, including staying with us through a transition process to select a new CEO and making sure that they can be successful in their role,” Hickel said.

Riemer first worked for the SeaLife Center as a research grant administrator. After becoming CEO, she worked on a number of projects, including rehabilitating a baby beluga whale, and working with the center to raise two million dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic to make up for revenue losses.

Hickel said Riemer is leaving a strong legacy behind at the center and is working to make a smooth transition.

“We have a very strong leadership team underneath her,” she said, “we feel extremely confident that we're going to be able to continue to deliver all of the same programs and great benefits and experience for our visitors that we always have through this process.”

The board is now working with the Foraker Group to undergo a national search for a new CEO. They hope to fill the position by spring of next year.