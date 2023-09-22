Four hikers rescued from lake near Seward

Alaska State Troopers reported emergency services rescued four hikers near Paradise Lake on Wednesday morning.

The four hikers from Missouri arrived at the Upper Paradise Lake Public Cabin northeast of Seward by charter plane. The area around the public cabin is considered very remote and occasionally has poor weather.

When returning to the cabin on a hike, three of them could not move due to the cold and called state troopers. One hiker continued alone to the cabin.

Lifemed rescued the stranded three hikers and transported them to Providence Seward Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment for hypothermia and exposure. They transported one hiker in serious condition before returning for the other two.

The Alaska Air National Guard found the last hiker near the cabin and transported him to the hospital where he refused medical treatment.

State troopers have not reported any deaths.