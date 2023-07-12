Pier One Theatre celebrates fifty years in the Homer community

Homer's iconic Pier One Theatre is gearing up to commemorate an astounding milestone this summer: 50 years of captivating audiences with live local plays, enchanting musicals, and a myriad of unforgettable performances.

The Homer community will celebrate the many productions and talents that have made their way through the black-box style theater.

The anniversary week kicked off Friday with an exhibit at the Pratt Museum showcasing remnants of past shows including props, music, and memories.

The week of events continues today at Alice's Champagne Palace.

Tonight at 9, Alice's Champagne Palace hosts a Pier One Music & Auction Night promoting the sharing of memories and the collective appreciation for local theater.

Pier One thespians and musicians will take to the stage, as well as both silent and outcry auctions.

Jennifer Norton is the executive director of Pier One Theatre and a long-time participant and pillar of the theater.

“We have lovely Jessica Williams is going to be our auctioneer that night. David Webster, Karen Strid, Josh Krohn, Scott Bartlett, Sue Biggs, and Jack Will are going to be making some music for us and I suspect some other folks will drop in. And, again, just a chance to get together and share memories together and enjoy some great music,” Norton said.

Lance Petersen, along with his wife Barbara helped give life to an abandoned warehouse between the Salty Dawg Saloon and Land’s End.

50 years later, with about 350 shows to its name; the Pier One Theatre remains a vibrant part of the Homer experience.

Sasha Petersen is Lance’s Son and another long-time member of the theater’s ever growing community.

“My father passed away in January of this year. And so I feel like his spirit is here with us on this 50th anniversary season. And I feel, wanted to create a space for people to gather and celebrate the life and legacy and this organization that he started 50 years ago, and that is now is thriving because of Jen's leadership and the community's support, and everybody working together to keep it going,” Petersen said.

This Friday the community is invited to a Celebration of Life for Lance Petersen. At 6pm, at the Pier One Theatre, there will be a remembrance and open opportunities for sharing memories.

On Saturday, there is a reunion at Bear Creek Winery. From 7 to 9 pm, everyone who has acted, ushered, helped or otherwise taken part of a production at the theater, is invited to attend. There will be sketches, songs, food, and drinks.