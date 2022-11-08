With over two thirds of precincts reporting, incumbents Sarah Vance and Gary Stevens hold significant leads

Polls are closed and the first batch of early votes is in from the Alaska Division of Elections with over half of all precincts reporting statewide as of 9:30 p.m.

Results don’t include absentee ballots or early voting ballots received after Nov. 3, and only account for first-choice results in the races with more than two candidates. To win outright, candidates must have more than 50 percent of the total votes.

In cases where no candidate has received a clear majority, races will be tabulated by the Alaska Division of Elections — which means the division will eliminate the candidates that have no chance of winning and redistribute the votes to the remaining candidates. The division will tabulate those races Nov. 23.

The state says it will certify results on Nov. 29. Voter turnout is just under 25% statewide, so far.

House District 6

With almost all precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Sarah Vance, a Republican, is leading with 61 percent of the vote for House District 6, representing the southern Kenai Peninsula. Nonpartisan challenger Louie Flora has around 35 percent of the vote, while Ginger Bryant has 3 percent of the total votes.

Senate District C

With around two-thirds of precincts reporting, incumbent Sen. Gary Stevens, a Republican, is leading with about 51 percent of the vote to Republican Heath Smith’s 35 percent. Walter Jones, also a Republican, has about 13 percent.

In other Peninsula races

House District 7

With all precincts reporting, Justin Ruffridge leads incumbent Rep. Ron Gillham for the House District 7 seat, representing Kenai and Soldotna, with 52 percent of the vote — a lead of 178 votes. Both candidates are Republicans, from Soldotna.

House District 8

Nikiski Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter is running unopposed to keep his seat representing the Northern Kenai Peninsula for House District 8. With nearly three-quarters of all precincts reporting, he has just over 97 percent of the vote.

Senate District D

With 82 percent of precincts reporting, Nikiski Republican Jesse Bjorkman is leading Soldotna Republican Tuckerman Babcock in the race for Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula, with 48 percent of the vote to Babcock’s 41 percent, a lead of 730 votes. Andy Cizek, a nonpartisan candidate from Soldotna, has just under 11 percent of the vote.

In statewide races

U.S. House

Incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola, who was elected in August in a special election , is holding her lead with 45 percent of the vote. Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich are behind her, with 28 percent and 26 percent, respectively. Libertarian Chris Bye has 2 percent of the vote.

Assuming no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote tonight, the result of this race will become clearer on Nov. 23 when the ranked votes are redistributed.

U.S. Senate

Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka has an early lead over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski with more than half of all precincts reporting statewide. Tshibaka has 47 percent of the vote to Murkowski’s 41 percent.

Democrat Pat Chesbro has snagged just about 9 percent of the vote, while Republican Buzz Kelley, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Tshibaka weeks ago, has 3 percent.

Alaska Governor

Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a strong lead in early results, with 54 percent of the vote. Democrat Les Gara follows him with 22 percent, and nonpartisan Bill Walker follows with 20 percent.

Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has just 5 percent of the vote. Pierce’s running mate Edie Grunwald dropped off the ticket after sexual harassment accusations against Pierce became public , though she dropped out too late for her name to be taken off the ballot.

Ballot Measure One

Voters are leaning no on Ballot Measure One — a once-in-a-decade question about whether Alaska should hold another constitutional convention. With just over a third of precincts reporting, nearly 70 percent have voted against holding a convention.

Official results still weeks away

Tonight’s results include votes cast at polling places Tuesday and early voting ballots from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3. Results also only include first-place votes. The winners in ranked choice races won’t be tabulated until Nov. 23.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

