Homer police are searching for suspect involved in fatal collision

Homer police are asking for help finding a man accused of murder and DUI in a crash last winter, who is believed to have left the state and moved to Nevada. Twenty-year-old Tyler Cordes also faces charges including manslaughter, reckless driving and assault in the Dec. 21 crash that killed passenger Drew Brown.

Prosecutors say that Cordes was “driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol” before he crashed off the Sterling Highway in Homer.

Homer police released a photo of Cordes and asked that he call them Friday, saying he is now believed to be living in the Las Vegas area. In a direct appeal to Cordes they said, “Time to make a tough phone call to us.”

Anyone with information about Cordes’ whereabouts is asked to call Homer police at 907-235-3150.

