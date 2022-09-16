© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Homer police are searching for suspect involved in fatal collision

KBBI | By Desiree Hagen
Published September 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM AKDT
Tyler Cordes.jpg
Homer Police Department
On Sept. 14, the courts issued a warrant for the arrest of 20-year-old Tyler Cordes of Homer. It is believed he is currently residing in the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

Homer police are asking for help finding a man accused of murder and DUI in a crash last winter, who is believed to have left the state and moved to Nevada. Twenty-year-old Tyler Cordes also faces charges including manslaughter, reckless driving and assault in the Dec. 21 crash that killed passenger Drew Brown.

Prosecutors say that Cordes was “driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol” before he crashed off the Sterling Highway in Homer.

Homer police released a photo of Cordes and asked that he call them Friday, saying he is now believed to be living in the Las Vegas area. In a direct appeal to Cordes they said, “Time to make a tough phone call to us.”

Anyone with information about Cordes’ whereabouts is asked to call Homer police at 907-235-3150.

Tags
Local News Homer Police DepartmentTyler Cordes
Desiree Hagen
Originally from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia, Desiree has called Alaska ‘home’ for almost two decades. Her involvement in radio began over 10 years, first as a volunteer DJ at KBBI, later as a host and producer, and now in her current role as a reporter. Her passions include stories relating to agriculture, food systems and rural issues. In her spare time, she can often be found riding her bicycle, creating art from handmade paper, or working in the garden.
See stories by Desiree Hagen
Related Content