Increase in summer visitors strains hospital capacity statewide

Alaska’s hospital capacity is being strained as a result of an influx of tourists to the state, according to local public health experts. They say emergency rooms are being utilized for both COVID-related and non-COVID-related illnesses.

South Peninsula Hospital’s Derotha Ferraro said part of the reason for the high number of non-COVID-related ER visits is because tourists are struggling to find medical providers.

“The visitors that are here enjoying Homer don't have their primary care provider right here," Ferraro said. "If you're only here for a day or two, [they] might feel that they wouldn't be able to get an appointment at a primary care clinic. And so it appears that maybe some visitors are using the ER more like an urgent care or just a drop-in type place."

Ferraro said, while an ER visit is one way to seek help in town, visitors to Homer can reach out to local providers for telehealth, walk-in and same-day appointments.

She said both the Family Medical Clinic and the Homer Medical Center offer same-day appointments to residents and non-residents alike.

Meanwhile, she said COVID-19 levels remain relatively consistent for the Kenai Peninsula when compared to previous weeks.

Ferraro said Thursday for the week ending Aug. 2, there were 21 visits to the SPH emergency room and two new hospital admissions related to COVID-19.

After conducting 292 tests, 63 produced a positive result, setting the local positivity rate at around 22%, up from the previous week of just 16%.

