COVID Numbers Trend Up

SPH’s Derotha Ferraro gave an update regarding the numbers at South Peninsula Hospital for the week ending June 14. There were 11 ER visits related to COVID-19, which is an uptick from previous weeks. SPH reported 2 patients hospitalized with COVID. 499 tests were administered with 88 of those coming back positive, putting us at an 18 percent positivity rate.

As far as vaccinations go, Ferraro noted a decrease with only 29 vaccines administered, down from previous weeks that were showing vaccinations in the upper 50s, 60s and 80s.

“And that is a really marked decrease from the prior weeks, the prior weeks, we were in the 50s and 80s and 60s, so not certain what that means it might mean that we are getting caught up with the individuals who were interested in their booster or second boost, and we're finally catching up. And so now we'll just kind of maintain it at this level,” Ferraro said.

The global mortality rate for COVID-19 has increased 7 percent from the past week. In the United States, there are a reported 5.7 million cases in total with over 1 million deaths related to COVID. Public Health Nurse Lorne Caroll said those numbers have plateaued and are holding at about 110,000 new cases per day. He said the mortality rate is holding steady at about 275 to 325 deaths per day since April.

Caroll said Alaska is fairing a bit better, however the big picture is that numbers are going up.

“But despite the absence of a surge and COVID, my team mortality in the US both new hospital admissions and current hospitalizations have continued to increase that six and a half percent and about to 2%. Oh, by here in Alaska. Yeah, you got it. There's been a 12% decrease in new cases as compared to June 1 Through June 7,” Caroll said.

Something new to put on your radar, is that Maderna and Pfizer have made vaccines that may be approved for use by children 6 months to 5 years of age. It is slated to be analyzed by the CDC, and Nurse Lorne Caroll said that it could be available in the country as soon as next week.

