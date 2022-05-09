Training season begins for Kodiak Special Olympians ahead of this summer’s Games

Kodiak Special Olympics powerlifting coach Lindsay Knight owns Kodiak Athletic Club. He’s been meeting with his team twice-weekly at his gym to prepare them for the upcoming event.

“It’s in Orlando, and it’s at the Disney resorts. So we’re going to be powerlifting at the ESPN Sports Center. It’s going to be amazing,” Knight said.

Six powerlifters from Kodiak train with Knight. And several of his athletes have taken home medals in previous years at national Special Olympics powerlifting events. The team is hoping for more this year. After the national competition in Orlando, the team heads back to Alaska for the state’s Special Olympics powerlifting event. Knight says he and his athletes are going to be busy.

“I’ll worry about the state team when we get (there)- I’ve learned to just do one contest at a time. So right now we’re focused on USA, but know what we’ll do pretty good. I feel pretty good about it,” Knight said.

According to Knight, the best way to support the Kodiak Special Olympics team is to donate. Torch Runs around the state take place in late May, and raise money for the Special Olympics teams in the communities in which they’re hosted. There is an upcoming Torch Run hosted by the Kodiak Police Department on May 21st at 10:00am. The run starts at the high school, down to Trident Basin and then back up to the high school. There is an entry fee with an included T-shirt.

