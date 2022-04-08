Covid-19 Update

Ferraro compared this week's hospitalizations and ER visits with last week’s numbers. She notes a slight downturn in activity at South Peninsula Hospital.

“So in the week ending April 5 we saw four emergency room visits for Covid and that is down a little bit from six the prior week. We had one new hospitalization and that is the same as the prior week, where we had had one new hospitalization,” Ferraro said.

Last week the positivity rate was 10 percent, Ferraro says this week's testing numbers have shown a reduction to that rate.

“We did 339 test swabs and that is down from 439 the prior week. And as far as positivity rate, of those 339, 26 of those tests were positive putting us at an 8 percent positivity rate compared to the prior week where we were at 10 percent positivity rate,” Ferraro said.

This week, only two monoclonal antibody infusions were administered compared to last week’s eight treatments.

As far as upward trends go, vaccine administration is up significantly from last week with 144 vaccines given this week as opposed to 20 last week. Ferraro says that’s driven largely by a new eligibility group for a second booster shot.

“So that is open. The second booster is open to individuals 50 years of age and older, four months after their most recent vaccine Covid vaccine or high-risk groups,” Ferraro said.

