Covid-19 Cases Hold Steady

Newly reported Covid cases for the Kenai Peninsula continue to hold at relatively low numbers when compared to weeks past. Masking mandates are becoming more and more flexible in schools and around the community.

While there are only 34 people hospitalized for Covid-19 in Alaska, Nurse Lorne Carroll of the Homer Public Health Center says transmission throughout the community is still prominent.

“You're out there talking to folks at work or your friends. That's still a lot of Covid being passed around. So it's real common to hear folks who are newly infected, or hearing of someone who recently got infected with Covid,” Carrol said.

Meanwhile in school, there are less teachers and student absences from Covid-19. The Kenai Peninsula School District's “symptom free” policy remains in effect, however the mask requirement along with contact tracing are no longer being implemented with masks optional. In order to keep Covid out of schools, KBPSD spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff says students should stay home if they show signs of illness.

“So, if you get a fever greater than 100.4 you have coughs, tummy aches, diarrhea, vomiting obviously, stuffy head and all of those symptoms. Please stay home get a test and get well before you come to school or your symptoms are definitely resolving," Erkeneff said.

If one were to contract Covid-19 and is at risk of hospitalization, there are treatments available. During the Omicron variant, a monoclonal antibody called Sotrovimab was being used to reduce the severity of symptoms. The declining efficacy of Sotrovimab meant its emergency use authorization was rescinded and a new Monoclonal Antibody is being offered in its place. SPH Spokesperson Derotha Ferraro reports promising results.

“A new one has been issued. It is called bebtelovimab, and it is highly effective against the Omicron. So it, against the ba2 version of the Omicron," Ferraro said.

Derotha Ferraro said that last week there were six Covid related ER visits and zero new hospital admissions. Additionally, the Southern Kenai Peninsula currently holds a ten percent positivity rate according to the hospital's dashboard. Though the Kenai Peninsula is not out of the woods as far as Covid numbers are concerned, current tools to reduce severe outcomes from infection along with a low hospitalization rate means individuals must evaluate their own risk tolerance moving forward.

To listen to the whole Covid Brief and hear more about positivity rates, school district policies, and booster updates go to KBBI.org or as a podcast on your favorite app