Increased Testing on the South Kenai Peninsula

On this Weeks Covid Brief, Lorne Carroll, public health nurse, and Derotha Ferraro, South Peninsula Hospital Spokesperson, discussed the current covid conditions in our community. Covid-19 cases across the state are on the decline, however, cases on the south peninsula are rising slightly over the last two weeks. Derotha Ferraro says that’s likely a symptom of the high rate of testing that occurs in our area, compared with the rest of the state and country.

“We have free testing seven days a week, 9 am to 6 pm. That then, those numbers roll up into this radio show, into the website etc, which is very different than communities that don't have testing available, or simply rely on the home test, because the home test, those positive numbers don't get reported out, at necessarily anywhere unless you end up seeking care. So it's a little bit of apples to oranges, if you will, in comparing that,” Ferraro said.

At South Peninsula Hospital over the last week ending on March 22nd, there have been five covid related visits to the emergency department, and two hospitalizations, up from the previous week. There were 377 test swabs with 41 positive results, which is an 11% positivity rate.

“Now here in Alaska we, we have a higher instance of reported cases than any other state right now, but in Alaska, we're down 17 percent compared to two weeks ago and we're down 10 percent compared to one week ago. So that's great news, but frame differently, you know the instance of covid remains High. Or higher than it was before Omicron wave across most parts of Alaska during the week of March 6th through 12th,” Carroll said.

Derotha Ferraro says that the hospital is operating with plenty of capacity at the moment, and that there are several treatment options available.

“Just really want to remind people that there are numerous Therapeutics available under emergency use authorization and they are available right in this ZIP code. So if you or somebody that you know test positive and they are over 65 or they might have an underlying condition that maybe they don't even realize is an underlying condition. They're slightly obese or have heart disease or diabetes. And these are things folks learn to live with and don't even necessarily realize makes them at high risk for advanced or serious illness from covid. So I'm just let people know that we have everything from the monoclonal antibody infusions to the oral antiviral prescription medication and there are medications available. You do not have to get a badge of honor on battling this alone. There is help for you if you just reach out to, healthcare provider,” Ferraro said.

Lorne Carroll closed by suggesting taking advantage of returning daylight to buoy your mental health.

“Past two years has been particularly tough for a lot of people, a lot of loss, going to the doctor less and getting outside less too. So I guess I would just say, you know, light is coming back and just getting outside and moving around may be, not to be underestimated. I've been trying to get outside more myself. It can improve a lot of pieces of your personal health, but also what's in your household and workplace,” Carroll said.

More information about case rates, testing, and treatments can be found on the hospital’s website, www.sphosp.org.