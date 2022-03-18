Budgeting in the State Capital Made Much Easier.

The federal funds coming into Alaska from the Biden Administration has unexpectedly made budgeting in the state capital that much easier. District P Senator Gary Stevens says the federal funds represent a tremendous opportunity for the state.

“A lot of infrastructure, a lot of capital projects, a lot of DOT projects and the real issue is, Jay, that we don't want to leave any money on the table. You know, we want to make sure that, that our community and city boroughs' school districts are all able to apply for and get the funds that are, that are in that bill that could be used by alaskans,” Stevens said.

Of course, the City of Homer’s top priority is an expansion of the Homer Harbor to accommodate more large boats.

“It's a very good project, its a necessary project, it needs to happen and we're going to be, we're working hard to find the place to fund it whether it's through a capital, a capital budget, which is underway right now. What projects are going to be in that, I really hope to have several projects that affect my history to make it in that budget, and certainly one of the most important ones is at Homer boat harbor,” Stevens said.

And while Homer Representative Sarah Vance’s bill to preserve the Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery has not yet reached the Senate, Stevens says he’s already being contacted by interested parties.

“And I'm just getting enormous, enormous responses. Emails, telephone calls, texts from, from folks in this area, some who are in favor, and some are opposed to us. So I'm anxious to see what really arrives here. And in the senate, what passes out of the house, what arrives in the senate, and begin that process of hearing what it's all about. It will certainly go to, to resources committee, which I sit on, so we'll hear all about it at that point,” Stevens said.

Adding to the state’s coffers of course are crude oil prices around $100 a barrel. And while that’s cost consumers more at the gas pump, it’s also provided funds for an energy rebate check from the state, which Stevens says he thinks will pass.

“I think it'd be very popular to try to find a way to share the wealth right now with the public. I also think it's really important and, and I think we have the support of, administration as well to, to start to rebuild our savings. You know, when I was a senate president, we had 16 billion dollars in our savings accounts many years ago. We spent that over the time since, only about a billion dollars left there so we need to rebuild our savings to be there when times get tough. And so anyways, to answer your question, yes, I believe there will be an energy rebate of some sort, and that will really help people, I believe,” Stevens said.

Stevens says there’s no drama concerning a replacement for the aging state ferry Tustumena, as it was not only selected as a federal project, but also pre-funded.

“But when it comes to the new, the new Tustumena, that not only was, was approved, but it was funded as well. So that's underway, that has begun the process and, and that is just tremendous, you know, the old Tustumena, over 50 years old, not that that's old for us humans, but for, but for a ship of that size being knocked around in the heavy seas out there it's, it's time to replace it,” Stevens said.

The legislature’s 90-day mark will come on April 17, while its 121st-day deadline is on May 18.