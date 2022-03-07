Pierce Announced Running Mate

Palmer resident, Edie Grunwald resigned from her position as chair of the Alaska State Parole Board to accept the role of candidate for lieutenant governor. She and Pierce made the announcement at Paradiso's restaurant in Kenai on Saturday. Grunwald ran for Lt. Governor once before in 2018 and lost to Kevin Meyer. A press release from Pierce's office cites Grunwald's master’s degree in business management and 31 years in the military, retiring as an Air Force colonel.

Pierce's opponents in the upcoming race for Governor of Alaska include: Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former state legislator Les Gara, Alaska House Rep. Christopher Kurka, Libertarian candidate William Toien, Republican Bruce Walden and former Gov. Bill Walker.

Other candidates for Lt. Governor announced so far: Democrat Jessica Cook is running with Gara, Independent Heidi Drygas is Walker's running mate and Paul Hueper of Homer is running with Kurka.

The primary election is on August 16, 2022.

The general election is November 8, 2022.