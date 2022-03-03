HERC Building Slated for Replacement

At Monday night’s Homer City Council meeting, people got a chance to hear about the plans for a new multipurpose community building at the old HERC building at the corner of Pioneer Avenue and Sterling Highway in Homer. Ryan Cooper, from Stantec, the design firm that is working with the City, spoke to council about why they included small business opportunities in the design.

“Some of the grants require an anchor tenant to help stimulate economic development. We haven’t identified anyone that is committed to leasing space. There is a lot of interest in utilizing the space for community programs or educational facilities or arts and crafts or theater,” Cooper said.

The Pratt Museum is using this month’s First Friday celebration to show the architectural plans and the surveys and reports that accompany them, which will open two months of public comment opportunities and community conversations. You can see the plans, ask questions submit comments on Friday from four to six p.m. The plans will be available for review and comment at the Pratt Museum on Bartlett Street in Homer through March 18. Then, they’ll move to Council chambers for review by the public and will be on the agenda at the April 25th meeting of Homer City Council. The City of Homer website also has the plans, along with supporting reports and documents available for review and comment.