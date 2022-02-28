Local Fisherman and Alaska Troopers Successfully Rescued Homer Man

On Saturday morning, a man floating out to sea on a large chunk of ice in Cook Inlet was rescued by a local charter fishing captain and Alaska State Troopers.

According to the Troopers Dispatch, Jamie Snedden, of Homer. was about 300 yards offshore, submerged in the water, clinging to a chunk of ice with only his head and arms visible when he was pulled aboard the F/V Misty, captained by Shane Blakely of Driftwood Charters.

Troopers arrived on the scene shortly after, transported Snedden to the Anchor Point Boat Launch and a local EMS team. They delivered Snedden to South Peninsula Hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and, according to troopers, is expected to recover.