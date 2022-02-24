Declining Demand Prompts SPH to Reduce Vaccination Hours

The steady decline in demand for Covid-19 vaccines is prompting South Peninsula Hospital to reduce the hours they are available at the Bartlett Street Covid Clinic. Beginning on Tuesday, vaccines will only be offered on Sundays and Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccines are currently available seven days a week.

SPH spokesperson Derotha Ferraro said the clinic has been averaging 50 or less in recent weeks. She said the hours may change again if demand picks up, for example if kids under five years of age become eligible or there is a change to booster recommendations. Currently SPH offers Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and folks can either walk in during the new hours, or make an appointment.

The shortened time to get a vaccine will not affect the opportunity to get a Covid test at the Bartlett Street Clinic, which remains open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

There are a half-dozen places to get a vaccine in the Southern Peninsula, including the Ninilchik Clinic, Homer Medical Center, SP Family Care, SVT Health and Wellness and the Safeway pharmacy. They all have their own hours and brand availability. If you need assistance in arranging for a shot, contact the Homer Public Health Center for help. We’ve got more details online at KBBI dot org.