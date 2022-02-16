Public Presentations on School District Budgeting Scheduled

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will start a series of public forums next week to go over next fiscal year’s budget. The first one is in Homer on Tuesday evening in the Homer High School library, followed the next evening by one held at Kenai Central High School’s library. That will also be the only forum available for Zoom teleconference participation, and is open to all. An in-person forum will be held at the Seward High School library on Feb. 24.

According to KPBSD Finance Director Liz Hayes, the budget forums will give staff, parents, students and interested community members an opportunity to learn about the budget, ask questions and provide input.

The school district budget will be presented to the board of education at its April 4 meeting, and after approval, be transmitted to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, which holds the purse-strings for the district.