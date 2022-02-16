© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Public Presentations on School District Budgeting Scheduled

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM AKST
Federal budget cuts
NPR

One Zoom meeting available.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will start a series of public forums next week to go over next fiscal year’s budget. The first one is in Homer on Tuesday evening in the Homer High School library, followed the next evening by one held at Kenai Central High School’s library. That will also be the only forum available for Zoom teleconference participation, and is open to all. An in-person forum will be held at the Seward High School library on Feb. 24.

According to KPBSD Finance Director Liz Hayes, the budget forums will give staff, parents, students and interested community members an opportunity to learn about the budget, ask questions and provide input.

The school district budget will be presented to the board of education at its April 4 meeting, and after approval, be transmitted to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, which holds the purse-strings for the district.

Local News
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett