Ninilchik and Redington Bring Their A-Game to Homer Tourney

The Homer Winter Classic Basketball Tournament at Homer High School over the weekend saw the Ninilchik boys and the Redington girls go undefeated to win their respective championships.

Play started on Thursday with the host Homer Lady Mariners defeating the visiting Galena Hawks 52-20, followed by the Redington Huskies downing the Ninilchik Wolverines 55-20.

On Friday, the Redington girls beat Homer 44-36, while Galena topped Ninilchik 46-42.

In Saturday’s finale, Homer beat Ninilchik 42-13, while Redington sealed its championship with a 61-16 win over Galena.

While Redington went 3-0, Homer was 2-1, Galena 1-2, and Ninilchik 0-3.

In the boys bracket Ninilchik would get its revenge.

On Thursday night, the hometown Mariners beat Galena 66-29 to open tournament play, while Ninilchik beat Redington 74-46. On Friday, Homer downed Redington 57-46, while Ninilchik breezed past Galena 86-26. On Saturday, Ninilchik beat Homer 76-27 to secure the title for the Wolverines.

Befitting their teams’ performance, Redington’s Lexi Seymore and Ninilchik’s Lukah Kalugin were named tournament MVPs.

Joining Seymore on the girls all-tourney team was her teammate Ali Crume, along with Galena’s Rhianne Isaac and Alice Tinker, with Homer’s Sydney Shelby and Delilah Harris.

Shelby and Harris also won the skills competition, winning the three-point and free-throw contests, respectively.

On the boy’s side Landon Colburn of Ninilchik joined Kalugin on the all-tourney team, along with Redington’s Logan Seymore, Galena’s Keldon Melton and two Mariners, Carter Tennison and Peyton Edens.

Edens was also the three-point contest winner, while Ninilchik’s Cody Blossom took the free throw title.

The Ninilchik boys were 3-0 for the tourney, while Homer was 2-1, Redington was 1-2, and Galena was 0-3.