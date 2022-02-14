© 2022 KBBI
Local News

Challenges of Snow and Cold are Constant at Homer Harbor

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published February 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM AKST
IMG_4212.JPG
Bryan Hawkins
/
Homer Harbormaster
Snow and ice have been a challenge to Homer Harbor operations all winter.

Emilie Springer found out what it takes to keep the harbor operational when the weather doesn't cooperate.

By most standards, the 2021-22 winter season has been a snowy one. Road crews public and private have been battling the elements nearly constantly since winter began.

Down at the Homer Harbor, there are miles of docks, ramps and floats that need clearing, as well as hundreds of parking spaces, not to mention the five-mile Spit Road just to get there. It takes the work of both state and local agencies to manage the job.

Emilie Springer spoke with Deputy Harbor Master Matt Clarke about what it takes to keep the harbor open for business during this severe winter.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett