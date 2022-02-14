Challenges of Snow and Cold are Constant at Homer Harbor

By most standards, the 2021-22 winter season has been a snowy one. Road crews public and private have been battling the elements nearly constantly since winter began.

Down at the Homer Harbor, there are miles of docks, ramps and floats that need clearing, as well as hundreds of parking spaces, not to mention the five-mile Spit Road just to get there. It takes the work of both state and local agencies to manage the job.

Emilie Springer spoke with Deputy Harbor Master Matt Clarke about what it takes to keep the harbor open for business during this severe winter.