Flora Declares for State House

A Homer fisherman announced Wednesday that he’s seeking to unseat the South Peninsula’s two-term State House incumbent. In his campaign announcement, Louie Flora, who is running as a non-partisan, didn’t mention Representative Sarah Vance by name, but did say that the area needs “representation that will bridge political gaps, tune out the political rhetoric and get things done, not someone who is obstructing every policy put forward.”

Flora wrote that the Permanent Fund is Alaska’s “Crown Jewel,” and that partisan politics have put the Dividend at risk. He supports putting the PFD Check in the state constitution in order to protect it.

With over $3-billion in federal transportation funding coming to Alaska, Flora sees the opportunity to fix more crumbling roads and bolster the Marine Highway System. But, he said local representation needs to “be at the table in a meaningful way to provide a thriving economy and new job opportunities.

Flora is one of two South Peninsula representatives to the Homer Electric Association Board of Directors. He was elected in 2021 to a three-year term. He is also on the Kachemak Bay Campus Community Advisory Board.

KBBI will have comments from Flora on his candidacy for state house on this evening’s KBBI News.