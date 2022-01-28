© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Tanker Plan Renewal Discussed at PWS RCAC Meeting

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published January 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM AKST
PWS RCAC EVOS.png
PWS RCAC

The meeting is being held remotely on Zoom. We have a link below.

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens Advisory Council started its latest board meeting Thursday in cyberspace. According to RCAC President Robert Archibald, who is also Homer’s representative on the board, the meetings are all online. Archibald spoke with KBBI’s Jay Barrett last night after a full first day. The meeting continues Friday.

PWSr.mp3

Both the Prince William Sound and the Cook Inlet regional citizen advisory councils were created by congress in response to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill to give Alaskans in the affected areas some say in oil spill prevention and safety.

Local News
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett