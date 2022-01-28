Tanker Plan Renewal Discussed at PWS RCAC Meeting

The Prince William Sound Regional Citizens Advisory Council started its latest board meeting Thursday in cyberspace. According to RCAC President Robert Archibald, who is also Homer’s representative on the board, the meetings are all online. Archibald spoke with KBBI’s Jay Barrett last night after a full first day. The meeting continues Friday.

Both the Prince William Sound and the Cook Inlet regional citizen advisory councils were created by congress in response to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill to give Alaskans in the affected areas some say in oil spill prevention and safety.

