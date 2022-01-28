Check the Pantry Wraps Sunday

On Sunday, KBBI will air the last new regular episode of the cooking show “Check the Pantry,” produced and hosted by Jeff Lockwood.

Lockwood: The first season was, was the fall of 2018 so a little over, a little over three years, three and a half ish, something like that.

KBBI: All right, and so you're putting it on the shelf because you've cooked everything?

Lockwood: No, I mean you could pretty much, it is kind of the kind of show where you could just, you're never gonna run out of stuff to do and I guess, at least topics to do, but I've kind of run out of steam to keep doing them so.

KBBI: So when can folks catch your last show, and what's the topic this week?

Lockwood: I'm editing it right now and it's about potatoes. We're, I make french fries with my friend Kevin and, And it'll be on, will air on Sunday, 10am on Sunday Yes. And then, but I mean they'll, we're gonna leave the whole archive up on the, you know, be on the website and it'll also still be available as a podcast on whatever podcast provider.

That was Jeff Lockwood speaking with KBBI’s Jay Barrett about the upcoming last regular episode of his cooking show “Check the Pantry,” coming up on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Jeff won’t be going anywhere. As KBBI’s operations manager, he’s busy modernizing our equipment and maintaining our on-the-air and online signals.

You can hear more of this conversation Monday, when Jeff and Jay talk about their favorite and most popular episodes.