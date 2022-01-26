Fishing Disaster Funds Coming to Cook Inlet

The Biden Administration last week declared disasters in numerous Alaska fisheries, including the disappointing 2018 and 2020 Upper Cook Inlet East Side Set Net fisheries.

The declaration by the Department of Commerce opens up critical relief funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to affected fishermen, crewmembers, and processors. Funding will also go to research initiatives. No dollar figure was attached to the aid.

Congressman Don Young said, “Today's news from the Department of Commerce is a bright spot for our fishermen, processors, and others who rely on a strong and vibrant seafood sector."

Besides the Cook Inlet declarations, Secretary Gina Raimondo issued determinations that fisheries disasters occurred in the following fisheries: The 2018 Copper River Chinook and sockeye salmon, 2019 Eastern Bering Sea Tanner crab, and several in 2020, including Prince William Sound salmon fisheries, Copper River Chinook, sockeye, and chum salmon fisheries, Eastern Bering Sea Tanner crab, Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska, Norton Sound salmon, Yukon River salmon, Chignik salmon, Kuskokwim River salmon, and Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries.