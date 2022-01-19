Project Homeless Connect Set for Next Week

Next Wednesday, Homer and Anchor Point will both host Operation Homeless Connect fairs. They will both be offering services and supplies to the homeless and nearly homeless in the Anchor Point and Homer areas. The event is part of a state and nationwide event to conduct a point in time count of homeless individuals throughout the country.

This year’s events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Homer United Methodist Church and the Anchor Point Food Pantry.

Numerous services and enrollments will be offered, as well as critical emergency supplies. The supply list includes: backpacks, food, personal hygiene kit, pet food, sleeping bags, blankets, tents, overdose response kits, winter gear, laundry vouchers and home Covid tests.

Covid vaccines will be offered at both locations. While participants can drive through to collect supplies, some services will be offered indoors and require masking and screening to enter.

This free service is organized by a collaboration of local non-profits, including but not limited to Haven House, South Peninsula Hospital, SVT Health & Wellness, South Peninsula Behavioral Health, Kachemak Bay Family Planning, Homer United Methodist Church, the Homer Food Pantry, NTC Health Clinic and Anchor Point Food Pantry. The committee chair is Cinda Martin, Secretary of the Homer Community Food Pantry and loan officer at FNBA in Homer.

This is the third year the event is offered in Homer, and second year in Anchor Point. This event is organized in conjunction with the Kenai Peninsula Project Homeless Connect, which has a mission to help individuals and families who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness achieve stability.

Free local taxi rides to the Homer event will be offered by Kostas Taxi. Information is updated on the Facebook page Project Homeless Connect Homer.