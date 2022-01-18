HEA Elections Will See Two Long-Time Members Move On

One of the South Kenai Peninsula’s members on the Homer Electric Association board of directors has a term coming due this year. Erin McKittrick of Seldovia, who holds one of three seats in District 3, has finished her first three-year term on the board, and according to a press release from the co-op, is going to seek re-election.

However, there will be at least two new faces on the HEA board, as both District 1’s Dan Chay and District 2’s Ed Oberts are prevented from running this year due to term limits.

The cooperative’s board consists of nine directors, three each from the peninsula’s three service areas. Members vote only for a director in their own district.

Members interested in running for the HEA board need to submit a candidacy packet with at least 15 signatures of fellow HEA members by March 4. Ballots will be mailed to members on April 4, and must be returned to HEA by mail by May 3. Results will be announced at the annual membership meeting the next day.