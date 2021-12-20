Nicked Gas Line Halts Traffic on Lake Street and Water Line Repairs

Things went from bad to worse this morning as city public works crews attempted to repair a leaking water main on Lake Street. In an update from Public Works Director Jan Keiser this afternoon, work was forced to halt and traffic was stopped after a backhoe cut an unmarked gas line, causing a leak. Enstar was called and the natural gas utility shut off the flow and started repairs while one lane of traffic at a time was allowed to resume.

The other problem Keiser reported is heavy water flow in the gravel under the street, undermining the roadway. While Keiser said crews are prepared for shutting the road completely, she’s hopeful that won’t be necessary. She did suggest anyone needing to get anywhere on time, such as the airport, take Kachemak Drive instead.

According to Keiser, the city water line cracked where it crosses Beluga Slough late on Saturday night. Repairs began this (Monday) morning around 9. Look for flaggers and heavy equipment in the street.

Keiser said the good news is that due to the nature of Homer’s looped water system, only one customer is likely to be affected, near the break. She said all other water customers are served from water mains that follow Kachemak and Ocean drives.