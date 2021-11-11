© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Extra Runs Added to Tusty's Schedule

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published November 11, 2021 at 12:38 PM AKST
tustumena_5.jpg
City of Unalaska
/

Delay in overhaul freed ferry up.

The Alaska Marine Highway has announced extra sailings will be added to the ferry Tustumena’s schedule later this month.

In an announcement, the ferry system says the Tusty will not go into the shipyard for its annual overhaul until later than expected, and so sailings have been added from November 16 through the 28th.

All of the runs will be between Homer, Seldovia, Port Lions, Ouzinkee, and Kodiak. None will go to Old Harbor or the Alaska Peninsula. Check Ferry Alaska.com for details.

Local News
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett