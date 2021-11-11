Extra Runs Added to Tusty's Schedule

The Alaska Marine Highway has announced extra sailings will be added to the ferry Tustumena’s schedule later this month.

In an announcement, the ferry system says the Tusty will not go into the shipyard for its annual overhaul until later than expected, and so sailings have been added from November 16 through the 28th.

All of the runs will be between Homer, Seldovia, Port Lions, Ouzinkee, and Kodiak. None will go to Old Harbor or the Alaska Peninsula. Check Ferry Alaska.com for details.