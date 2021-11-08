More Unity for Kachemak Bay Communities

The new map of state house boundaries approved by the Alaska Redistricting Board on Friday brings more Kachemak Bay communities together than the current district boundaries. Previously, Halibut Cove and Seldovia shared a representative with Kodiak and Cordova. Now, they are grouped with Homer, Anchor Point, Ninilchik and Kasilof in District 6. East End Road communities including Fritz Creek were not split off into another district, as had briefly been considered.

Two area communities will remain in another district. Nanwalek and Port Graham, which have been placed in District 37, which includes the Alaska Peninsula, Bristol Bay and the Aleutian Chain.

Senate district boundaries are made up of two House districts. Homer’s District 6 could be paired with Kodiak’s District 5, the Kenai-Soldotna-based District 7, or District 8 that includes most of the rest of the Kenai Peninsula including Sterling, Nikiski and Cooper Landing.

The Redistricting Board plans more public hearings on the boundaries before finalizing the plan by the end of the month. Legal challenges are always a possibility. After the 2010 Census, it took over two years in the courts to finalize the election districts we have now.