One lane open on Sterling Highway

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published November 1, 2021 at 8:28 AM AKDT
The Sterling Highway was closed near Mile 50, at Cooper Landing, due to a rain-caused landslide.

One lane of the Sterling Highway opened around noon today (Monday) near Mile 50, after the road was closed Sunday night due to a landslide caused by heavy rain. The storm system, called an “atmospheric river,” brought heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong winds to much of Southcentral Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Transportation says the one lane of the Sterling Highway will be open every-other-hour so that crews can clear the other lane and repair the guard rail. As a result, the one lane will be open to traffic only on even-numbered hours.

DOT says crews will be on-site for several days clearing the debris and rebuilding the guard rail.

Several landslides were reported along the Seward and Sterling Highways in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Minor flooding, causing road damage and washouts, was reported in the Girdwood area of Turnagain Arm and widespread power outages were reported in the Matanuska Susitna Borough.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
