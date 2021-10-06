Davis looks to upset Smith in contest for one-year seat on Homer City Council

The Homer City Council race, which this year featured three contested seats instead of the usual two, achieved 25 percent voter turnout. According to figures provided by the Homer City Clerk’s Office, 1,342 out of 5,312 registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Municipal Election.

According to the unofficial certificate of election, there were 937 regular voters, 377 absentee, 10 special-needs, and 21 questioned ballots. The clerk’s office says there are 71 absentee-by-mail ballots that have not yet been received. They must arrive before 2 p.m. on Friday to be counted with the rest.

Until then, former Councilwoman Shelly Erickson and incumbent Councilwoman Donna Aderhold received 607 and 528 votes, respectively, to lead the race for the two seats available for a three-year term. Adam Hykes pulled in 271 votes.

In Homer Precinct 1, Erickson received 339 votes, Aderhold 305, and Hykes 136. In Precinct 2, Erickson received 268 votes, Aderhold 223, and Hykes 135. There were 21 total write-in votes.

Two incumbents, one a six-year veteran, the other only on the job for a few weeks, faced off in the race for the one-year seat to fill out the term of Councilman Joey Evenson after he suddenly resigned earlier this year. Jason Davis was appointed this summer by the city council to fill in until this election.

Two-term incumbent Heath Smith chose to forego a shot at another three-year term and opted to run for the one-year seat against Davis.

Davis is currently leading Smith by 470 votes to 425 votes, or 52- to 47-percent.

In Homer Precinct 1, Davis received 269 votes to Smith’s 236. In Precinct 2, Davis pulled in 201 votes to Smith’s 189. There were six total write-ins.

The results are unofficial until the city canvass board certifies the results.