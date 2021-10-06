Coffee Table -- The State of the Station

On this week's Coffee Table, we share with you the state of KBBI, technologically, and financially. Kachemak Bay Broadcasting Inc. President Nicole Arevalo, board member Robert Purcell, Station Manager Josh Krohn and Development Director Loren Barrett join host, News Director Jay Barrett.

(Note: This web posting includes audio that was not originally broadcast due to technical difficulties, specifically Caressa Starshine's performance during this year's Concert on Your Lawn.)