Local News

Coffee Table -- The State of the Station

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published October 6, 2021 at 12:10 PM AKDT
Landscape_Color.png
Krista Etzwiler
/

On this week's Coffee Table, we share with you the state of KBBI, technologically, and financially. Kachemak Bay Broadcasting Inc. President Nicole Arevalo, board member Robert Purcell, Station Manager Josh Krohn and Development Director Loren Barrett join host, News Director Jay Barrett.

(Note: This web posting includes audio that was not originally broadcast due to technical difficulties, specifically Caressa Starshine's performance during this year's Concert on Your Lawn.)

