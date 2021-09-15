Coffee Table - Municipal Election Candidates

This week on The Coffee Table, we welcome (pretty much) all the candidates for elected office that will appear on the Municipal Election ballot on October 5.

This program was facilitated by Kenai Peninsula Votes, a non-partisan group of citizens that encourage all voters to vote and be educated on what you are voting on. Remember every vote counts and all voices matter. You can find more information by going to Kenai Peninsula Votes on Facebook.

Today, we will hear prerecorded statements from all of the candidates for city council, school board and borough assembly.

We start with candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education for District 8, Homer. We’ll follow up with Homer City Council and then Kenai Peninsula Borough candidates. All candidates in each group will be heard alphabetically.