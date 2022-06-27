KBBI's 2022 Mug Design Contest

THE 2022 KBBI MUG DESIGN CONTEST



KBBI is seeking submissions from our talented and creative listeners for the 2022 KBBI members’ mug!



The winning design will be featured on limited edition mugs available to KBBI sustaining members



during the Fall 2022 drive, as well as on our website and during promotion of the Fall Membership drive.



These coveted mugs are considered to be treasured collectors’ items. The artwork will be seen by hundreds of KBBI members, and their families and friends in Southcentral Alaska and beyond.



SUBMISSION GUIDELINES



-Design should be 8.5" (height) x 11" (width) - LANDSCAPE ORIENTATION



-Can be created in any medium but will need to be scanned or photographed at a high resolution and converted to a digital format that matches the size parameters noted above.



-Submission must contain the words KBBI AM 890 Homer AK.



-Submission must contain the artist’s signature.



-Use of the year, ‘2022’, is suggested but not required.



-Your design should reflect an interpretation or appreciation of the station, it’s programming, or our amazing home here in Homer AK.



The winning artist will receive a set of six mugs.



Submissions must be received by July 29th, at 5:00pm. Submissions can be sent to: josh@kbbi.org or brought to the station at: 3913 Kachemak Way. For more information, call Josh at 235-7721.

