February 16, 2022: KBBI and The Mud Bay Bards bring you Sonnet 91 read by Rebecca Trowbridge.

Sonnet a Day are brought to you by Coop's Coffee. Tune in to KBBI AM 890 every February as local thespians read from the Bard's personal poems Monday-Friday at 8:38am and 5:18pm and Saturday and Sunday at 8:39AM and 4:18PM.