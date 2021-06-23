Bunnell Arts by Air: Joe Goodkin

Chicago-based musician Joe Goodkin presented his one-man modern musical folk opera retelling of Homer's Odyssey at the Bunnell Arts Center on June 18, 2021, from 7 to 8 pm. as part of Bunnell Arts by Air, a collaboration with KBBI. The performance was supported in part by a grant in conjunction with the Ancient Worlds, Modern Communities initiative of the Society for Classical Studies.



Joe's Odyssey is 24 songs inspired by Odysseus' famous exploits and represents in a contemporary musical mode both the abridged plot and the performance circumstances of Homer's original oral composition of the Odyssey. Joe has a Bachelor's Degree in Classics from UW-Madison and has performed his Odyssey over 300 times in 41 U.S. states (Alaska will be the 42nd!). More information at http://www.joesodyssey.com and http://www.joegoodkin.com



KBBI and Bunnel Street Arts Center are please to bring you the entirety of Joe's performance.



