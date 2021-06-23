© 2021 KBBI
KBBI Recordings

Bunnell Arts by Air: Joe Goodkin

KBBI | By Jeff Lockwood
Published June 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM AKDT
joe_goodkin_promo_shoot_small-10.jpg

Chicago-based musician Joe Goodkin presented his one-man modern musical folk opera retelling of Homer's Odyssey at the Bunnell Arts Center on June 18, 2021, from 7 to 8 pm. as part of Bunnell Arts by Air, a collaboration with KBBI. The performance was supported in part by a grant in conjunction with the Ancient Worlds, Modern Communities initiative of the Society for Classical Studies. 

 
Joe's Odyssey is 24 songs inspired by Odysseus' famous exploits and represents in a contemporary musical mode both the abridged plot and the performance circumstances of Homer's original oral composition of the Odyssey.  Joe has a Bachelor's Degree in Classics from UW-Madison and has performed his Odyssey over 300 times in 41 U.S. states (Alaska will be the 42nd!).  More information at http://www.joesodyssey.com and http://www.joegoodkin.com
 
KBBI and Bunnel Street Arts Center are please to bring you the entirety of Joe's performance.
 
  

Jeff Lockwood
Jeff Lockwood spent years on fishing boats, oyster farms, and in kitchens before ending up at KBBI, first as a volunteer, then as the morning host, and now as the person who makes sure the sound goes to the right place. He's also the producer and host of Check the Pantry,
