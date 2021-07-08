© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
COVID-19

COVID Brief -Thurs, July 8: Now is the time for students to vaccinate for the school year

KBBI | By Kathleen Gustafson
Published July 8, 2021 at 10:06 AM AKDT
COVID BRIEF EPISODE IMAGE

This week on the COVID Brief, Nurse Lorne Carroll for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for South Peninsulia Hospital take questions from the listeners about current case rates and vaccination rates, and about  preparing for the upcoming school year.
 

Vaccines and tests are available seven days a week from 9a.m. to 5 p.m.
at the COVID Care Center at 4201 Bartlett Street. If you have any questions about free, walk-in vaccines or if you just want to talk to SPH's 24-hour COVID Nurse,
call (907) 235-0235. 

 

COVID-19South Peninsual HospitalCOVID 19Nurse Lorne CarrollDerotha FerarroAlaska Department of Health and Social ServicesCovid BriefvaccineCOVID vaccine
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson