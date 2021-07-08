COVID Brief -Thurs, July 8: Now is the time for students to vaccinate for the school year

This week on the COVID Brief, Nurse Lorne Carroll for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for South Peninsulia Hospital take questions from the listeners about current case rates and vaccination rates, and about preparing for the upcoming school year.



Vaccines and tests are available seven days a week from 9a.m. to 5 p.m.

at the COVID Care Center at 4201 Bartlett Street. If you have any questions about free, walk-in vaccines or if you just want to talk to SPH's 24-hour COVID Nurse,

call (907) 235-0235.