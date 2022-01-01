Concert on the Lawn 2022

KBBI is happy to announce the return of Concert on the Lawn! Join KBBI June 25th from noon-7 for a day of music and fun to celebrate summer and your public radio station. We will be keeping this page updated as the date approaches with band line up, ticket sales, and more so be sure to check back.



Currently we are accepting applications from musicians interested in performing as well as sponsors who would like to get involved in bring this beloved tradition back to Homer.



Check back next week for information on applying to have a food truck, or a booth at the event. General questions can be directed to General Manager Josh Krohn at josh@kbbi.org. Questions about sponsorship can be directed to Development Director Loren Barrett at loren@kbbi.org