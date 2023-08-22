© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

South Peninsula Hospital and Homer Medical Center welcomes new medical staff

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM AKDT
The emergency and main entrance to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The hospital recently hired new physicians as medical staff in the Central Kenai Peninsula resigned.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The emergency and main entrance to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The hospital recently hired new physicians as medical staff in the Central Kenai Peninsula resigned.

Homer welcomes an influx of new staff amid physician resignations in Central Kenai Peninsula. Ryan Smith, CEO of South Peninsula Hospital in Homer announced several new physicians and nurse practitioners joined the hospital staff at the Kenai Peninsula borough assembly meeting on Monday of last week.

During the hospital’s quarterly report at the meeting, Smith announced the hospital and Homer Medical Center hired four new physicians, with three additional physicians who signed letters of intent to begin work in 2025.

In addition to the doctors, recruitment efforts also brought in more registered nurses and lowered the number of traveling nurses in the hospital to fewer than 20.

The hospital’s certified nursing assistant training program that began this year brought in four new CNAs.

These hiring successes come as the Central Kenai Peninsula loses more than half a dozen doctors and medical providers.

According to Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for the hospital, the quality of life in Homer and flexible schedule draws in potential employees.

“The one thing that is really important in our recruiting is that we want to give any hire,” Ferraro said, “Whether they're a provider, or other staff, we want to give them the time to enjoy living here.”

Dr. Hans Amen is a new family physician for Homer Medical Center, a clinic attached to the hospital. He used to work in aerospace medicine for the US Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, Amen prioritized his children’s wellbeing in finding a new place to work.

Homer stood out to him as being a great place to work and raise a family.

“When I compared it to other places I've been, people were happy with their jobs,” he said, “They were happy to come to work. They were enthusiastic to be caring for other people, which, you know, what a breath of fresh air when you're in a medical community. That's exactly where you want to be.”

Dr. Regina Lancaster also joined the clinic as a family physician, with Dr. Pam Williams joining the hospital as an OB-GYN and Dr. Chris Kowalski joining the specialty clinic as an ear, nose, and throat doctor.

However, there is still room to grow. Ferraro said the hospital is working to expand its physical therapy team to meet community needs.

“One of the things that we've learned from our recent Community Health Needs Assessment is the extraordinary percentage of our population being in the senior age group,” she said, “And with that comes sometimes more health procedures, surgeries, that type of thing that then end up in physical therapy, post treatment.”

The physical therapy team currently employs eight physical therapists, two speech pathologists and several physical therapy assistants, with plans to recruit more.

Tags
Regional Kenai Peninsula News
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep