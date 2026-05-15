Title 21 Public Review Draft - Comment through May 15

The City of Homer is revising Title 21, our community planning and zoning code. The Public Review Draft is now out for a public comment period. We want to hear from you!

Visit www.HomerT21CodeUpdate.com to review the draft code and to see your options for providing input. Additionally, there's a step-by-step guide explaining how the draft code is written and how to quickly find topics of interest. Whether you read the entire document or focus on the topics that matter most to you, your input helps us reach our project goals. You can also go to the City's website for more information: www.city ofhomer-ak.gov.

Public Comment Deadline: May 15, 2026