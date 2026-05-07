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Spring Fling: The Moose is Loose!

Spring Fling: The Moose is Loose!

Join the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies in fundraising environmental education in the bay with a fun evening of gourmet appetizers, decadent desserts, games, and fundraising! We will have a woodsy photo booth to show off your antlers, a pie contest, and so much more! Can't wait to see you there!

Alice's Champagne Palace
100
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
http://www.akcoastalstudies.org
Alice's Champagne Palace
9077443722
homerhaberdashery@gmail.com