Spring Book and Plant Sale - FHL Members Only Pre-Sale (Friday)

Spring Book & Plant Sale - FHL Members Only Pre-Sale

Friday, May 8, 2026

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Get first pick of the lot! If you're not already a member, you can join at the door!

Or sign up online at: https://friendshomerlibrary.org/joinus

The Spring Book and Plant Sale continues for everyone on

Saturday, May 9, 2026

10:00 am - 6:00 pm